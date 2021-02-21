PUBLIC HEARING – MARCH 2, 2021
City of Albert Lea
Notice Of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform) on at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following items:
1) Preliminary Plat of Blazing Star No. 1 (PID 34.187.0291).
2) A zoning amendment from Limited Industrial (I-1) to Planned Development (PD) for the below listed parcels:
PID 34.007.2420
PID 34.007.2410
PID 34.007.2440
3) Interim Use Permit for Verizon Wireless to construct a temporary monopole tower at 105 Newton Ave N (PID 34.605.0040).
Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, February 26th at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.
Megan Boeck
City Planner
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on February 20, 2021
