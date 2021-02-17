February 17, 2021

Puppy scam and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:02 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday of a person who reportedly attempted to buy a puppy online and was scammed out of $850. 

 

Sexual assault reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Owatonna Police Department at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday of a child sexual assault that had reportedly occurred in Emmons. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Malori Marie Nesse, 29, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession and possession of paraphernalia at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday at 608 S. Washington Ave. 

An arrest warrant was served on Victor Rodriguez, 40, at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday of a reported hit-and-run that might have taken place at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Apartment broken into

Police received a report at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday of a person who had reportedly broken into an apartment at 928 W. Front St.

