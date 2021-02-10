Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award

Renewal by Andersen of Albert Lea has received the company’s prestigious Green Diamond Service Award, given to the top locations in the Renewal by Andersen affiliate network. This award recognizes affiliate locations that demonstrate exemplary dedication to providing an unparalleled homeowner experience and receive the highest scores on the company’s Homeowner Surveys during the prior year.

The Renewal by Andersen brand promises to exceed homeowners’ expectations and deliver delight, and Renewal by Andersen of Albert Lea has achieved that goal with this recognition. This is the 2nd time the location has been honored with this award.

One delighted customer commented, “Excellent product, delivered on time, professionally installed, no surprises, no disappointments…[and our] team was meticulous and treated our home as if it were their own!”

“Providing an amazing experience to the homeowners who trust us with their window replacement project is our top priority,” said Steve Field. “Going above and beyond is ingrained in our company culture and is something we strive towards every day, so it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts!”

“We are proud to announce that Renewal by Andersen of Albert Lea has achieved this award, recognizing exceptional and rare achievements in the homeowner experience arena,” said Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen. “High standards of quality and excellence in all facets of our interactions with homeowners are top priorities, and Green Diamond winners are considered the best of the best.”