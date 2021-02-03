Tigers blow out Packers on the road, move to 5-1 on the season

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team traveled to Austin Tuesday night looking to make it five wins in a row after starting out the season with a loss.

The Tigers dominated the Packers from the opening puck drop, getting a big performance from junior Lucy Stay, and winning 6-1.

It took just over 11 minutes into the first period for the Tigers to score their first goal of the game. Stay scored the goal and was assisted by senior Jaiden Venem. Stay found the net one more time before the end of the period, this time assisted by senior Taylor Stanek.

The first period was relatively clean by both teams with eighth grader Olivia Elsworth having the only penalty of the period called on her — a two-minute tripping penalty.

Both the Packers and Tigers took 10 shots on goal in the period. Senior Maddie Schneider was in goal for the Tigers, saving all 10 shots in the period.

Albert Lea came out with the momentum in the second period and never let it go. The Tigers all but secured the victory, scoring three more goals in the period. Senior Josie Venem scored the first goal three minutes into the period and was assisted by Stanek and senior Alli Dulitz. Senior Ally Rasmussen scored the second goal of the period unassisted, and Stay completed the hat trick three minutes later, scoring her third goal of the game.

The Tigers went to the locker rooms with a 5-0 advantage on the scoreboard, and outshot the Packers 15-8 in the period. Schneider had all eight saves.

Stay wasn’t done quite yet, coming out in the third period and scoring her fourth goal of the game less than one minute into the period. Stay’s goal was assisted by Josie Venem and Dulitz.

Stanek was called for a two-minute tripping penalty in the period, making it just two fouls through the entire game. The Packers were not called for a single penalty throughout the game.

Austin did cut into the lead four minutes into the final period, but the game was already well out of hand in favor of Albert Lea.

The Tigers outshot the Packers for the third consecutive period, totaling six shots on goal, compared to the Packers with four. Scneider totaled 22 saves on the night.

The Tigers sit at 5-1 and are off to one of their best starts to a season in over 20 years. They have outscored opponents 17-4 after losing to Northfield 5-0 in the season opener.

The Tigers now have a short home stand before hitting the road again. Thursday they host the 0-2 Spartans of Rochester Mayo, followed by another home game against Rochester Century on Tuesday.

Albert Lea has already beaten Rochester Century 4-2 in their previous meeting this season.

The Tigers will get their rematch with Northfield on the road Feb. 11.