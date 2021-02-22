Tigers split another set of duals over the weekend

The Albert Lea wrestling team took to the road Saturday, traveling to Faribault where it split a pair of duals against Faribault and Pine Island.

The Tigers made easy work of a depleted Panther team, 60-21, before falling victim to the Falcons in a close battle, 36-24.

Against Pine Island, Albert Lea started out with a loss as eighth grader Nick Korman fell in a 5-3 decision at 106 pounds. However, the Tigers then recorded falls in the next two of three matches. Sophomore Aivin Wasmoen and junior Carter Miller picked up the falls at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively. Both came in the first period. Eighth grader Brody Ignaszewski lost at 120 pounds in a first-period fall.

Senior Joey Flores and junior Cameron Davis then added back-to-back forfeit victories at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. Junior Mason Drescher kept the wins rolling with a second-period fall at 145 pounds.

Junior Henry Eggum and senior Mike Huper notched another two forfeit victories at 152 and 160 pounds.

Sophomore Luke Moller, senior Caleb Talamantes and sophomore Kadin Indrelie then went back-to back-to-back with three first period falls. Junior Adam Semple and sophomore Jackson both lost their respective matches by pinfall.

It was a much more back-and-forth affair in the dual against Faribailt. Korman started the Tigers with a 7-5 decision win at 106 pounds, but the Falcons took the next two matches as both Wasmoen and Ignaszewski fell in decision losses.

Flores got the Tigers back on track with a 3-1 decision win at 126 pounds, but Faribault took the momentum right back when Miller lost a 5-2 decision at 132 pounds.

Davis came away with yet another dominant win at 138 pounds, improving to 19-0 this season. However, Drescher was pinned in the following match to give the Falcons a 15-12 advantage.

The Falcons then rattled off three consecutive victories as Eggum lost in overtime at 152 pounds, eighth grader Triton Cox was pinned at 160 pounds, and Huper lost a 6-2 decision at 170 pounds.

Down 27-12 with four matches remaining, the Tigers would need big results from their final wrestlers. Talamantes got a pinfall at 182 pounds, but Indrelie lost in overtime at 195 pounds and senior Trevor Ball lost by fall at 220 pounds. Forman won by forfeit at 285 pounds, but the contest was already out of reach.

The Tigers are now 10-10 in dual action this season. They will be back in action Thursday when they host Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Austin.