Trailer stolen and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday of a trailer that was reported stolen near the intersection of 830th Avenue and 140th Street in Glenville.
Stolen check reportedly used
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bad check at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State HIghway 13. The checks were believed to have been stolen in a burglary from October.
Juveniles cited for tobacco devices
A juvenile was cited for possession of a vaping device at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
A juvenile was cited for possession of a tobacco device at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11
Ashawanta Nettie Gill, 27, 7701 Scott Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Emma Grace Gustafson,... read more