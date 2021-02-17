Walz to announce plans to bring middle, high school students back to classroom

By Elizabeth Shockman and Mark Zdechlik, Minnesota Public Radio News

Gov. Tim Walz will announce new guidance on reopening Minnesota’s secondary schools for in-person learning on Wednesday. The updated rules come days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released COVID-19 protocols for schools, and nearly two months after Walz put out an amended road map to get the state’s youngest learners back to in-person classes.

Last week, Walz said he wanted all Minnesota students back in classrooms as soon as possible, but said he would not set a date requiring the return of in-person learning.

“It will be in conjunction with our local leaders. It will be individual circumstance,” Walz said while visiting a Roseville grade school on Friday. “I do think we’re well-positioned. We’re further along in in-person learning than most places, and I think this is just a way to make sure we don’t end up with an outbreak.”

Under current state guidance, middle and high school leaders must consult with local public health officials on county case rates of COVID-19 before choosing an in-person, distance or hybrid learning scenario for their students.

Public elementary schools are no longer required to consult with local health officials or use county case rate data before deciding whether or not to offer an in-person option for their students but must follow safety precautions.

New federal guidelines also instruct school leaders to look at regional COVID-19 spread when determining whether to open schools for in-person learning. The CDC recommends layering safety protocols such as masking, social distancing, hand-washing and ventilation. It also urges middle and high schools in communities where viral transmission is high to remain in distance learning unless mitigation measures are “strictly” implemented.

In recent weeks, Walz has prioritized school staff for COVID-19 vaccinations; Minnesota is just one of 28 states to do so. He has also directed schools to offer on-site COVID-19 testing for their staff. According to Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann, 96 percent of Minnesota districts are participating in the testing program.

Republican state lawmakers have urged Walz to ease up on restrictions and allow more schools to reopen. Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, in a recent emailed statement threw her support behind a bill seeking to limit Walz’s peacetime emergency authority to close schools.

“There is widespread agreement about the importance of getting students back into the classroom,” Nelson wrote. “The decision on how and when to reopen should not be made from the governor’s office. It should come from local school boards and community leaders.”

Minnesota school administrative leaders have said the bill is not necessary.