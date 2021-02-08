Weekend scoreboard: Feb. 5-7
Friday’s results
Boys basketball
NRHEG 59, Bethlehem Academy 53
NR 36 23 — 59
BA 27 26 — 53
NRHEG stats: Kordell Schlaak 18 points; Porter Peterson 6 points; Daxter Lee 12 points; Ashton Johnson 8 points; Jaxon Beck 7 points; Benjamin Schoenrock 1 point; Jack Olson 7 points
Girls basketball
Mankato West 67, Albert Lea 50
AL 22 28 — 50
MW 38 29 — 67
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 19 points, 5 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 10 points; Morgan Luhring 8 points, 4 rebounds; Annika Veldman 5 points; Jordan Juveland 4 points; Nevaeh Wacholz 2 points; Mallory Luhring 2 points
NRHEG 56, Bethlehem Academy 53
NR 22 34 — 56
BA 35 18 — 53
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 assists; Hallie Schultz 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Kendall Johnson 3 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Sidney Schultz 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 4 assists; Sarah George 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Sarah Johns 3 points, 1 rebound
Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17
Lake Mills stats: Natalie Brandenburg 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Finley Rogstad 2 points, 5 rebounds; Josie Helgeson 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Brynn Rognes 2 points; 4 rebounds; Leah Moen 3 points, 1 rebound; Ella Stene 6 points, 3 rebounds
Nicollet 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52
NI 25 36 — 61
AC/GE 25 27 — 52
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Payton Sailor 3 points, 5 rebounds; Kylie Korman 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Lauren Heskett 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Abbie Theusch 30 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Elizabeth Wasmoen 1 rebound; Kaetlin Bendickson 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Mallry Ignaszewski 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Emma Lorenzen 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Brooke Soost 2 points, 2 rebounds
Wrestling
NRHEG 42, United South Central 38
106 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) fall Seth Staloch, 1:26
113 — Parker Bunn (NR) forfeit
120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Annabelle Petsinger, 4:30
126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) fall Daltyn Harshman, 2:31
132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Aidan Schlaak, 1:23
138 — Carter Flatland (NR) fall Gavin Bird, 3:58
145 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Deven Parpart, 1:06
152 — Micah Hamson (USC) maj. dec. Clay Stenzel, 13-4
160 — Thor Routh (NR) forfeit
170 — Wyatt Larson (NR) forfeit
182 — George Roesler (NR) fall Collin Van Cleave, :30
195 — Ralph Roesler (NR) forfeit
220 — Matt Beyer (USC) maj. dec. Max Seltun, 11-3
285 — Makota Misgen (NR) forfeit
