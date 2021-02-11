Wind chills to approach 40 below zero this weekend

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to continue through the weekend with wind chills inching toward 40 degrees below zero.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for all of central and southern Minnesota, and additional advisories, and potentially warnings, are expected into the weekend.

The coldest wind chills are expected to be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday morning wind chills in Albert Lea are expected to reach minus 37 degrees. They could reach minus 43 degrees in Fairmont. Even during the warmest hours of the day, wind chills are expected to range between 15 and 25 degrees below zero.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

People are encouraged to use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone in your vehicle. People should wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.