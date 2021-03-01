1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Police arrested Patrick Joseph Laconte, 27, for felony fifth-degree possession, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and possession of needle

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Tavares Aaron Walker, 37, on a local warrant at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Vehicle damaged

The driver’s side mirror of a vehicle was reported damaged at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at 139 E. William St.

Man arrested on warrant, other charges

Police arrested Preston James Lein, 28, on a local warrant, drug possession and giving a false name to a police officer at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

House broken into

A house was reported ransacked and a laptop missing at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday at 320 Vine Ave.