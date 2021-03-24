24-CV-21-181 – HARRASSMENT/LESTRUD
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Judicial District: Third
Court File Number:
24-CV-21-181
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Issuance Of
Harassment Restraining
Order By Publication
Catherine Elizabeth Lestrud,
Petitioner
vs.
Michael Anthony Burrell
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on February 1st, 2021.
A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date: March 3, 2021
Trista Nelson
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2021
BD MEETING – FEBRUARY 16, 2021
Adjourned Meeting Of The County Board February 16, 2021 The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn... read more