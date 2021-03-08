34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Friday announced the 6,151 small businesses — including 34 from Freeborn County — that received $10,000 grants last year through the Small Business Relief Grants program.

The program — created last June by the state Legislature — was available to Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that could demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release. DEED partnered with the Minnesota Lottery to ensure fairness in the distribution of funds.

A total of $61.51 million was awarded — with businesses selected through a randomized lottery process after the application period closed last July. Those chosen were screened to ensure they met eligibility requirements.

“We know that small businesses have suffered the most during this pandemic, so this program was designed to help them,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These dollars helped thousands of businesses weather some of the worst months of the pandemic, and we look forward to better days ahead for the state’s business community.”

More than 60% of the grants were disbursed by Sept. 30 and more than 75% by Oct. 31. All grants were disbursed and the program ended by Dec. 31. Awards were administered and disbursed by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit organizations across the state.

“These funds are able to reach more than 6,000 businesses across Minnesota because of the hard work and commitment of our nonprofit partners,” said DEED Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon.

The awards included:

4,316 grants to micro-businesses (defined as having six or fewer employees)

2,977 grants to woman-owned businesses

263 grants to veteran-owned businesses

1,276 grants to BIPOC-owned businesses (whose owners identify as Black, Indigenous or a person of color)

Over 27,400 businesses applied for the grants during the application period last summer. When some additional federal funding was made available in December, more recipients were selected from the wait list.

In Freeborn County, the businesses receiving grants included the following:

Addie’s Floral & Gifts

Albert Lea Gymnastics Club

ALGM LLC/Green Mill Albert Lea

Amy L. Mandler/Electric Beach

Ann Stadheim/Little Giggles Child Care

B&B Cafe

B&P Clothing Inc/Leutholds

Bromeland Fitness LLC/Anytime Fitness Albert Lea

Casa Zamora Restaurant

Crescendo Dynamic Downtown Dining LLC

CrossFit InnerDrive LLC/Crossfit Innerdrive

Daisy Blue Naturals LLC/Daisy Blue Naturals LLC

Dave’s Phone Booth Inc.

Ellen and Jane Boutique

Grandma’s Gourmets LLC/Grandma’s Gourmets

Grandma’s Kitchen

Harold’s Bar

Healing Focus Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine LLC

Heartwaves Creative Well Being Center

Homestead Design LLC/Homestead Boutique

JH2 Enterprises LLC/Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill

Jody Davis/Etcetera Tanning & Clothing

Junktion Market

Kim Nails Inc/Kim Nails

Makeup Artistry by Brooke/Bellcara

Nail Tech

Plymouth Shoe Store

Renew

SAGU2XL LLC/112 on Broadway

Seasons LLC/Whimzy Toys & Party

Shear Edge Salon LLC/Shear Edge Salon

Simply Charming Cermaics LLC

The Outlet LLC

TMJ Fitness LLC/SNAP Fitness

The state reported of the Freeborn County businesses, 24 were identified as micro-businesses, or having 6 or fewer employees; 19 were woman-owned; one was veteran-owned; and two were owned by people who identify as Black, Indigenous or a person of color.