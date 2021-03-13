AD FOR BIDS – JOB 1913

Advertisement For Bids

City Of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

Plaza Street Culvert

City Project Number: 1913

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 6, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

1 LS Temporary Stream Diversion

78 LF 14’x10’ Precast Concrete Box Culvert

74 LF 14’x9’ Precast Box Culvert

280 CY Random Riprap Class III

787 SY Remove Bituminous Pavement

183 CY Common Excavation

147 CY Aggregate Base Class 5

140 Tons Bituminous Pavement

383 LF Silt Fence Type MS

1,371 SY Erosion Control Blanket

0.29 Acres Rapid Stabilization

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, April 6, 2021

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7623899, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City Center is currently locked to limit contact with the public due to COVID-19. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Contractors wishing to submit a bid in person prior to the bid opening must contact the Engineering Department at (507) 377-4325 to arrange a time to do so. The 3rd floor entrance (Clark Street entrance) to the City Center will be unlocked from approximately 2:30pm until 3:15pm the day of the bid opening to allow for bid submittal and public viewing of the bid opening. Seating will be spaced appropriately to allow for adequate physical distancing.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (90) days from the date of opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

DATED: March 13, 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021