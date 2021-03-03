Albert Lea scores 15 goals in shutout over Austin

Saturday marked a huge day for the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team, who picked up their second win over Austin of the season in a big way, beating the Packers 15-0.

After leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Tigers came out and scored an astounding 11 goals in the second period, complete with hat tricks from sophomores Tim Chalmers and Max Edwin, sending the Packers reeling.

Chalmers scored the lone goal of the first period, coming in the seventh minute. The goal was assisted by seniors Sam Witham and Spencer Clark.

Junior Braden Fjelsta was in goal for the Tigers, saving all three shots taken by the Packers in the first period.

It didn’t take long in the second period for the Tigers to make the score look more like a football score than a hockey score. Ten seconds into the period, Chalmers scored his second goal of the game, this time assisted by sophomore Joseph Yoon.

Edwin scored almost instantly when play resumed with a goal assisted by Chalmers and senior Blake Ulve.

Albert Lea would score another four goals before the six-minute mark of the period, and another nine before the end of the period. Edwin added another two goals in the period, sophomore Beau Schreiber had two, Chalmers added another and Ulve had one for himself. Seniors Logan Hacker, Logan Barr and Yoon got in on the scoring action with one goal each.

Ulve had six assists in the period, Yoon had three, Chalmers and Witham had two, and Edwin, Barr and Hacker each had one.

Fjelsta saved all four shots taken by the Packers.

The game was already well in hand for the Tigers at the start of the third period, but the Tigers added another three goals for good measure. Chalmers scored his fourth goal of the game, unassisted at the 10-minute mark. Hacker added another goal 30 seconds later, assisted by senior Logan Barr.

Barr then scored the final goal of the game for the Tigers with just over two minutes remaining in the third period, assisted by Schreiber.

Fjelsta added another two saves in the period, bringing his game total to nine saves.

The Tigers climb to 6-6 on the season and will be back on the ice Thursday when they hit the road to take on Red Wing. The Tigers defeated the Wingers 4-0 the last time the two teams squared off this season.