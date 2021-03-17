March 16, 2021

  • 30°
Bill Danielsen presents Brynn Moller with a check for $500 from the Albert Lea High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation. Moller is attending college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Provided

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Bill Danielsen presents Ryker Rufshus with a $500 check from the ALHS Alumni Scholarship Foundation. Rufshus attends the University of Minnesota. Provided

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials