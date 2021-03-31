April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Each year, 60,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and more than one million Americans are currently living with the neurodegenerative disease.

Commonly known for its movement or motor-related symptoms, people with Parkinson’s are often more impacted by non-motor symptoms like apathy, depression, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and cognitive impairment. The prevalence of the disease is expected to increase substantially in the next 20 years due to the aging population. Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, but there are medications and treatments to live well with PD.

“Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $368 million in Parkinson’s disease research and clinical care,” said John L. Lehr, president and chief executive officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation. “Parkinson’s Awareness Month highlights the critical need for us to continue working together to fund research, care and resources so that one day we may live in a world without Parkinson’s disease.”

Efforts to raise awareness and funds during this month are part of a nationwide movement led by the Parkinson’s Foundation to make life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.

Two virtual education programs in April will be hosted by the chapter. Spring Parkinson’s Symposium at 9:30 a.m. April 16. Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease: Strategies for Living Well is at 9:30 a.m. April 24. Visit Parkinson.org/MinnesotaDakotas/Events for more information and to register.