ASSUMED NAME – THORPE & COMPANY
Certificate Of
Assumed Name
State Of Minnesota
Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:
1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:
Thorpe & Company
2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:
305 Euclid Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA
3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.
Brenda Lorraine Thorpe
305 Euclid Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA
Benjamin Michael Thorpe
305 Euclid Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA
I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.
/s/Brenda L. Thorpe
Mailing Address:
None provided
Email:
brenda@thorpeandcompany.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th & 20th days of March, 2021
PROBATE – GORDON, LOIS ELAINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Court File No. 24-PR-21-340 Order And... read more