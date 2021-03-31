ASSUMED NAME – TWEED RENOVATIONS

Certificate Of

Assumed Name

State Of Minnesota

Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:

1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:

Tweed Renovations

2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:

14314 810th Avenue

Glenville MN 56036

United States

3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.

Brent Allen Tweed

14314 810th Avenue

Glenville MN 56036

United States

I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

/s/Brent Tweed

Mailing Address:

None provided

Email:

brentatweed@gmail.com

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th & 31st days of April, 2021