Clifford “Cliff” Kwapick, 76, of Albert Lea passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, at the Mayo Clinic of Austin with Family by his side and after a wonderful last day on this earth.

A private memorial service will be held for family. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Cliff was born January 10, 1945 to Clifford and Helen (Zimslonie) Kwapick in Duluth, Minnesota. He grew up and graduated high school all in Duluth.

On December 16, 1989 Cliff married Marilou Villacorta at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea.

Cliff worked many years with the State of Minnesota D.O.T, and early in life was able to travel and help build cranes and metal works.

He was always willing to help a friend or his family. His generosity towards others will never be forgot and his legacy will be remembered dearly. Cliff enjoyed welding and building trailers! He liked to fish, never complained and his hard work mentality was with him until he passed. He loved his family very much and enjoyed every moment he got to spend with them. He will be greatly missed.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marilou; children, Tammy Vanwilgen and Kimberly Kwapick; grandchildren, Amanda Lee Westcott, Cassandra Lou Westcott and Colton Westcott; brothers, Timothy Kwapick and Dennis (Kathy) Kwapick, and other dear friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.