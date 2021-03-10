COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable case on Wednesday in the daily update from health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative total to 2,906, of which 96 are considered active cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The new cases included one person between 5 and 9, three people in their 20s, four people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, five people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s. Ages are unknown for two people.

Statewide, 922 new cases were reported, and there have now been 493,013 total cases. Of that number, less than 14,000 are considered active cases and 243 people are hospitalized, including 64 in intensive care.

Nine new deaths were reported from seven counties, including people ranging in age from late 40s to early 90s. Four of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 6,705 cumulative deaths, of which 4,224 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Vaccination numbers continue to increase across the state with 1,103,353 people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose, and 615,432 have the completed vaccine series.

In Freeborn County, 6,052 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,720 had the completed series as of Monday.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,267 total cases; 3,034 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, 1,209 have received the completed series

• Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 4,149 total cases; 8,240 have received at least one dose of vaccine, 3,851 have received the completed series

• Steele County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,092 total cases; 6,667 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, 2,881 have received the completed series

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,133 total cases; 3,623 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, 1,649 have received the completed series