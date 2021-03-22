COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state
More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Freeborn County since the start of the pandemic with the addition of four new cases and one probable case on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county has now had 3,001 total cases.
Information about the new cases or how many of the total cases remain active has not yet been released.
The county has had 8,447 people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 4,349 who have received the completed series, as of Saturday, according to the state.
Statewide, 1,152 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 506,376.
Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases and 318 people are hospitalized, including 77 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported.
The state has had 6,782 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,248 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: no new lab-confirmed cases; 1,333 total cases; 3,831 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,016 have received completed series
- Mower County: eight new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,286 total cases; 11,839 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 5,854 have received completed series
- Steele County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 3,232 total cases; 9,349 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,652 have received completed series
- Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,160 total cases; 4,644 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,569 have received completed series
