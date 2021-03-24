COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday, increasing the number of people who have died from the virus in the county to 26 since the start of the pandemic.

The person who died was between 70 and 74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and has now had 3,019 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic.

Information about the new cases and how many remain active have not yet been released.

According to the Department of Health, 8,497 people have received at least one COVID-19 dose as of Monday and 4,597 have received the completed series.

Statewide, 1,323 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 508,541. Of that number, about 17,000 cases are still considered active and 332 people are hospitalized, including 93 in intensive care.

Nine new deaths were reported from six counties, ranging in age from early 60s to late 80s. Six resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 6,798 total COVID-19 deaths. Of that number, 4,254 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties: