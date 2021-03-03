March 3, 2021

Freeborn County District Court granted dissolutions: February 2021

By Staff Reports

Jose Francisco Morales Sujuy and Olga Itzol Cero

Maria Tomasa Ayala Guardado and Ever Manuel Najera

Charleen Kay Mathews and David Lee Mathews

Jennifer Lynn Ingvaldson and Tait Lee Ingvaldson

Debra Jean Solle and Peter Scott Solle

