Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announced Saturday at its electronic annual meeting the cooperative will begin operating under the name Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative. The name better reflects the services provided, according to a press release.

For many years, this was the official name until 1998 when it was changed to Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services. Returning back to the name Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative highlights the core business and reflects the long history of success as an electric provider in the local communities.

“Our cooperative has grown, especially since the acquisition of the Alliant Energy territory in 2015,” said Jim Krueger, president and CEO of Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative. “With the new headquarters facility nearly complete, the timing was right for the name change.”

Along with the name change and new headquarters facility, a brand refresh was also launched to represent the future direction of the cooperative.

Dawn Schroeder, communication specialist, stated, “The new look is modern and professional, and includes a new logo, new mission statement, a new website and more.”

The cooperative also has a new tag line: People. Power. Possibilities.

Since 1936, the cooperative has grown to accommodate more than 2,900 miles of line and serves over 21,000 members in nine different counties, but primarily in Freeborn and Mower counties.