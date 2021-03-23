Gary Shelton

Gary Alan Shelton of Merkel, Texas, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 18, 2021. He was 57 years old.

Gary was born on September 14, 1963, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Norman (ND) and Marion (Helland) Shelton. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1981.

Gary worked as a DJ and in landscaping before starting his career as a chef at the Merkel Restaurant in Merkel, Texas. He was an exceptional chef and was best known for his enchiladas and homemade pies.

Gary loved classic rock music and sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and MMA. But most of all, Gary loved his family. He was exceptionally fond of his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Gary is survived by his mother, Marion, of Merkel, Texas, and his siblings: Duane (Dawn)Shelton, of Marathon, Florida; Norma Diane (Jeffrey) Thompson, of Mankato, Minnesota; Linda (Dennis) Willier, of Abilene, Texas; Shannon (Irma) Shelton, of Wolfforth, Texas; Todd (Barb) Shelton, of Richfield, Minnesota; Corinne (James) Jump, of Iowa Park, Texas; as well as 14 nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and great nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Norman, and grandparents, Carl and Cora Helland, and ND and Suzy Shelton.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24, from 5:00-7:00pm, at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, Texas. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 2:00pm, at First United Methodist Church in Merkel, Texas. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas.

Gifts in Gary’s memory can be made to the Merkel Museum, Clyde Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels of Merkel, and First United Methodist Church in Merkel.

Gary had the biggest heart and a great sense of humor. The way he kept us laughing through the years will be deeply missed by all.