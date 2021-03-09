Items stolen from vehicle and other reports
Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 9:27 a.m. Monday at 131 W. College St.
1 turned himself into local warrant
Dario Luis Alers, 33, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Car egged
Police received a report at 8:36 a.m. Monday of a car that was egged at 914 Frank Ave.
Fraudulent checks reported
Fraudulent checks were reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday at 2019 E. Main St.
