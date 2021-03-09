March 9, 2021

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 9:27 a.m. Monday at 131 W. College St.

 

1 turned himself into local warrant

Dario Luis Alers, 33, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Car egged

Police received a report at 8:36 a.m. Monday of a car that was egged at 914 Frank Ave.

Fraudulent checks reported

Fraudulent checks were reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday at 2019 E. Main St.

