James “Jim” Hannegrefs

James Edward Hannegrefs, age 71, Vietnam Veteran, passed away at his home in Madison Lake, MN on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

James “Jim” was born on April 28, 1949 in Willmar, MN to Harold and Lois (Schablin) Hannegrefs. He was a 1967 graduate of Alden High School. He was married to Alice Possin on December 1, 1969 and they had 4 children. He served in the U.S. Army, earned a bronze star before being honorably discharged in 1970. James enjoyed riding motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his family and pets.

He is survived by his children, Pauline (Kyle) Steffen, Jon (Kassy), Jim (Leslie), and Kristin Hannegrefs; grandchildren, Jake (Rena), Hannah, Ryan, Sydnee, Grace, and Kayla; great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Brantlee; siblings, Deb (Art) Flattum, Bev (Richard) Johnson, and Steve (Angie) Hannegrefs; special aunt, Judy Lehman; friend, Sherry Kaveney; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, John Hannegrefs.