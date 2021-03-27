March 26, 2021

Letter: Thank you for Loaves and Fishes volunteers

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

I would like to send a big thank you to the volunteers working the Loaves and Fishes at St. Theodore’s. The meals they prepare are really delicious. The people are very friendly and helpful. They are a wonderful crew I feel should be recognized and that their efforts don’t go unnoticed. Thank you all!

Pat Strothman

Albert Lea

