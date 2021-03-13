Letter: Urge support for dredging project
It was disappointing to learn that Gov. Walz left out the $7.5 million bonding request for the funding to finish dredging Fountain Lake out of his bonding proposals. With time getting short, we need to make our voices heard in St. Paul. We need to contact the leadership of the capital investment committees, letting them know that finishing the dredging project on Fountain Lake is a major priority in our area for the citizens of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and south-central Minnesota.
Please contact the leadership of the Senate and House capital investment committees, along with Gov. Walz, asking them to include bonding dollars for this very worthwhile project.
Here is their contact information.
Senate Capital Investment Committee
Chair
Sen. Thomas M. Bakk
328 Capitol
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-8881
Vice Chair
Sen. David H. Senjem
3401 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-3903
sen.david.senjem@senate.mn
Ranking minority member
Sandra L. Pappas
2205 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-1802
House Capital Investment Committee
Chair
Rep. Mary Murphy
343 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-2676
Rep.mary.muphy@house.mn
Vice chair
Rep. Fue Lee
485 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4262
Rep.fue.lee@house.mn
Republican lead
Rep. Dean Urdahl
279 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4344
Rep.dean.urdahl@house.mnontact
Also please contact Gov. Walz with your views.
Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
130 State Capitol
75 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
St. Paul, MN 55155
800-657-3529
Sens. Bakk and Pappas have forms you can fill out on their State of Minnesota webpages.
If we all work together we can make things happen.
Mike Lee
Albert Lea
