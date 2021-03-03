LLC – T&K REPAIR LLC

Minnesota

Secretary Of State

Minnesota Limited

Liability Company/

Articles Of Organization

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 322c

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company

T&K Repair, LLC

Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent(s), If Any At That Office

Troy S Anderson

402 1st Ave NE

PO Box 350

Geneva, MN

56035-5603

USA

Article 3 – Duration

Perpetual

Article 4 – Organizers

Troy S Anderson

402 1st Ave NE

PO Box 350

Geneva, MN

56035-5603

United States

By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Troy S. Anderson

MAILING ADDRESS:

None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

troyanderson85x@gmail.com

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd & 6th days of March, 2021