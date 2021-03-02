Mavis L. Chaloner

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Monday, March 8 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Interment will be in Fort Snelling, at a later date. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the memorial service. All COVID-19 guidelines and precautions will be followed. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Mavis Laverna Chaloner, age 73, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Mavis was born on February 15, 1948 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the daughter of Lyle and Laverna (Yost) Greenfield.

Mavis enjoyed reading books, evening phone calls with her brother, dinners out with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Darren (Julie) Chaloner of Bloomington, and Devin (Sheryl) Chaloner of Stewartville, a stepson, Chris Chaloner of West Helena, AR, six grandchildren: Damian Chaloner, Donovan Chaloner, Allison Johnson, Nolan Chaloner, Marcus Johnson and Wyatt Chaloner; her brother, Lynn (Jean) Greenfield of Alden and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles: Lester and Ruth Greenfield, Gertrude and Ernest Hensche and Adolf Greenfield; husband, Philip Chaloner; fiancé, Kenneth Puser; and her brother, Warren Greenfield.

Mavis’ grandchildren will serve as honorary urn bearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.