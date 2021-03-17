Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

Mayo Clinic Health System has the benefit of two organizations that have been steadfast in their support of the medical center: Naeve Health Care Foundation, which has been in existence since 1963, and the Naeve Auxiliary, whose donations come from sales at the medical facility gift shop and other funds raised.

“Both organizations give generously with the goal of enhancing the care our friends, neighbors and family members receive as patients at our local campus,” said Susan Loch, director of the Naeve Health Care Foundation and the Mayo Clinic Health System Austin Foundation, said in a news release. “The volunteers who serve on these organizations are a gift to our medical center and our patients. Their passion and desire to support our patients and our healthcare system is inspiring.”

In 2020, Naeve Health Care Foundation gifted approximately $220,000 to eight different departments within Mayo Clinic Health System. One of the areas assisted by the funds was the urology department to purchase Uroflow and Rezum equipment to directly benefit the patients of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

“This new equipment gives us access to valuable diagnostic data for a number of bladder disorders and a minimally invasive, office based procedure for enlarged prostates,” said Dr. Ross Avant, urologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. “We are so thrilled to offer these options to our patients, especially so close to home.”

Rezum is a minimally invasive therapy designed to help treat patients with symptoms related to issues like benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Uroflow equipment helps providers in evaluating the function of the urinary tract.

“When Dr. Avant and I started our practice here in Albert Lea, one of our goals was to bring high quality, cutting edge urologic care to the people of Albert Lea and this equipment allows us to do just that,” said Dr. Adam Miller, urologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. “I look forward to using these extraordinarily generous gifts to care for patients with complex urologic needs.”

Other areas that benefited from these funds included ongoing financial support for a community health worker, a new ultrasound for family medicine and comfort care for patients in the Emergency Department.

The community health worker provides assistance with insurance; enrollment, education and understanding. She also helps patients locate community resources, provides support for appointment scheduling and acts as a liaison between the emergency room and primary care teams, all while aligning cultural beliefs and practices with treatment modalities.

The Naeve Auxiliary donated over $50,000 in 2020 with $45,000 going towards a new Medtronic guidance machine for the Ear, Nose and Throat Department.

“The use of image guidance is now standard of care for sinus surgery,” explains Dr. Cara Cockerill in otorhinolaryngology, who specializes in ear, nose and throat issues at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. “This technology allows the surgeon to be able to see the surrounding anatomy and the location of instruments as the procedure is performed to avoid damaging critical structures such as the eye, skull base and major blood vessels including the carotid artery. Acquisition of this piece of equipment allows me to provide state of the art care for this community.”

Naeve Health Care Foundation has donated over $4 million towards helping resolve health care issues in the community, the release stated. The Naeve Auxiliary has donated over $1,000,000 since its inception.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have many organizations with a legacy of supporting their local community. Our staff is so thankful to these wonderful organizations for what they do each and every year. We look forward to working with both of them in future endeavors as we work hard to bring the best care to our Albert Lea community,” said Kris Johnson, vice chair of administration at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.