Jerry Blakeslee

July 9, 1930-Dec. 15, 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Jerry Blakeslee, 90, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea. Father Henry Doyle will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

www.bayviewfuneral.com