March 26, 2021

  • 50°

Notice

By Submitted

Published 11:34 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Jerry Blakeslee

July 9, 1930-Dec. 15, 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Jerry Blakeslee, 90, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea. Father Henry Doyle will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

www.bayviewfuneral.com

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials