March 3, 2021

  • 41°

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – 2021

By Submitted

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Manchester Township
2021 Annual
Meeting Notice

The Manchester Township Annual Meeting will be held March 9th, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Manchester Fire Hall. NOTE: Time change!
The regular meeting of the Township board will be one hour prior at 6:00PM.

Clerk: Neal Gjersvik
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials