NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION-2021

Riceland Township

Notice of Annual Meeting

And Election of Officers

The annual meeting of Riceland Township will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Hollandale Government Center located at 102 Park Ave W, Hollandale, MN.

Election of (1) supervisor for a 3 year term and a Treasurer for a 2 year term will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm following the annual meeting.

The regular meeting of Riceland Township will follow at 8:00 pm.

Barb Lysne

Riceland Township Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2020