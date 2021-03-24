NOTICE OF HEARING – DAVID

Notice Of Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 5th, 2021, to consider the request by David Malakowsky for a conditional use permit to allow for the siting and construction of a new grain dryer, holding bin, and grain bin outside of the farmyard, within the “A Agricultural District”, on the following described property, owned by David M. Malakowsky;

Parcel ID: 20.013.0050

NW ¼ NW 1/4

Freeborn Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article II, and Article VIII.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning

Administrator

Freeborn County

Environmental Services

411Broadway S.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th day of March, 2021