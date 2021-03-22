Ordinance 21-051

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

On February 22, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Chapter 48, Article II – Docks, Sections 48.019 through 48.026, of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

The City in Sec. 48.019 expanded the definitions related to docks to include all land tethered structures, community and riparian docks, household, riparian property, and permit holder, and deleted the definitions of permanent and seasonal docks, buoys or floats.

Under Sec. 48.020, added language to Scope of article stating the City enacts this article regulating the use and placement of docks, moorings, and other fixed or floating structures in public waters in order to promote the full use, safety, and enjoyment of the lakes.

Sec. 48.023 changes the title from “Seasonal” to “Community” dock permits. Renewal applications for community dock locations must be submitted between March 1 and April 1. Applications for vacant dock locations will begin April 16 at 6:00 a.m. Permit holders must provide a certificate of insurance identifying the City as an additional insured and demonstrating a policy for the liability amount set by the City Manager pursuant to Minn. Stat. 466.04. Only one 1 permit per household will be issued except owners of multiple riparian properties may be issued on permit per riparian property. A riparian property owner has the right of first refusal for the dock tied to the riparian property.

The purpose of Sec. 48.024. A property owner with an assigned riparian dock must submit as renewal application between March 1 and April 1. If the property owner requests to change dock locations to a community dock space, the owner must apply for a vacant community dock permit on or after April 16. If the property owner fails to timely submit or renew an application for its riparian dock, the dock space will become a community dock for the current season.

Under Sec. 48.025 Permit holders must not engage in conduct which disturbs the peace of the neighborhood; rent or sublease their dock spaces; or operate a business from the dock space. Intensive vegetation trimming or removal of natural rock riprap on the shoreline or steep slopes is prohibited. Permit holders are not guaranteed parking at their dock locations and they must comply with local and state parking regulations.

Sec. 48.026 Permits may be revoked by the council at any time for violations of this article.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 8th day of March, 2021. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

