ORDINANCE 21-054
Ordinance 21-04
(Ordinance Summary)
AN ORDINANCE
REPEALING
PART II, CHAPTER 6 –
AMUSEMENTS AND
ENTERTAINMENTS,
ARTICLE IV –
DANCES,
DIVISION 1. –
GENERALLY,
SEC. 6.064 THROUGH
SEC. 6.066 AND
DIVISION 2. –
LICENSE, SEC. 6.091
THROUGH 6.095
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:
Sec. 1. That Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 1. – GENERALLY, Sec. 6.064 through Sec. 6.066 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed:
a. Sec. 6.064 Definitions- Repealed
b. Sec. 6.065 Law Officer Required – Repealed
c. Sec. 6.066 Dance Regulations – Repealed
Sec. 2. That Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 2. – LICENSE, Sec. 6.091 through 6.094 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed:
a. Sec. 6.091 Required – Repealed
b. Sec. 6.092 Application and criteria for issuance – Repealed
c. Sec. 6.093 Application for annual license to conduct dances as business – Repealed
d. Sec. 6.094 Posting – Repealed
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA:
Sec. 3. That upon publication, Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 1 and Division 2 be repealed.
That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing ordinance was duly seconded by Councilor Baker, and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Councilors Murray, Baker, Howland, Olson, Rasmussen, Brooks and Mayor Rasmussen, Jr.; And, the following voted against the same: None
Introduced the first time on the 22nd day of February 2021
Introduced the second time on the 8th day of March 2021
s/s _________________
Vern Rasmussen Jr.
Mayor
s/s _________________
Secretary of the Council
Filed and attested this 9th day of March 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021
