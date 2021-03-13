ORDINANCE 21-054

Ordinance 21-04

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE

REPEALING

PART II, CHAPTER 6 –

AMUSEMENTS AND

ENTERTAINMENTS,

ARTICLE IV –

DANCES,

DIVISION 1. –

GENERALLY,

SEC. 6.064 THROUGH

SEC. 6.066 AND

DIVISION 2. –

LICENSE, SEC. 6.091

THROUGH 6.095

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

Sec. 1. That Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 1. – GENERALLY, Sec. 6.064 through Sec. 6.066 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed:

a. Sec. 6.064 Definitions- Repealed

b. Sec. 6.065 Law Officer Required – Repealed

c. Sec. 6.066 Dance Regulations – Repealed

Sec. 2. That Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 2. – LICENSE, Sec. 6.091 through 6.094 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed:

a. Sec. 6.091 Required – Repealed

b. Sec. 6.092 Application and criteria for issuance – Repealed

c. Sec. 6.093 Application for annual license to conduct dances as business – Repealed

d. Sec. 6.094 Posting – Repealed

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA:

Sec. 3. That upon publication, Chapter 6 – Amusements and Entertainments, Article IV – Dances, Division 1 and Division 2 be repealed.

That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing ordinance was duly seconded by Councilor Baker, and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Councilors Murray, Baker, Howland, Olson, Rasmussen, Brooks and Mayor Rasmussen, Jr.; And, the following voted against the same: None

Introduced the first time on the 22nd day of February 2021

Introduced the second time on the 8th day of March 2021

s/s _________________

Vern Rasmussen Jr.

Mayor

s/s _________________

Secretary of the Council

Filed and attested this 9th day of March 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021