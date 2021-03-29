Pamela Marie Schultz, age 72, of Wells, MN, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home in Wells, MN, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. (10:00-11:00 AM) Interment will be private with her family as per Pam’s wishes. Face masks will be required and social distance rules will be followed. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com

Pamela was born October 8, 1948 in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Karl Leslie and Lois LaVonne (Kobernus) Kapke. Karl’s father, Albert John Stephan Kapke, son of Johann Michael Stephan of Germany and Katherine Fredricka Gross, was adopted by Katherine’s second husband, Charles Karl Albert Kapke, whom she married after the death of her husband and moved to America, bringing 3 of her 6 children with her.

At 1 ½ years of age, Lois brought the children to Waseca County, MN, on her father’s farm by St. Olaf Lake to help with her mother. Pam attended New Richland Public school and Trinity Lutheran Church. On Oct. 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to Alvin Richard Schultz at All Saints Catholic Church in New Richland, MN. To this union 6 children were born and the couple later divorced in 1980. Pam’s oldest daughter, Susan, was adopted out. They happily reunited when Sue turned 18.

Pam loved to bake, work logic problems, sew and read. She enjoyed planting flowers and hunting for rocks. She has published poems and taken classes for “Writing for Children”. Each year she eagerly waited for Divine Mercy Sunday, her favorite.

Pam is survived by her sisters: Darla May McMartin of Austin, Jolene (Todd) Carlson of Wells; her children: Susan (Michael) Pfenning of Ellendale, MN, Debra Ann (Pat) Doyle of Tomah, WI, Sherry May Thamez of Wells, MN, Robert Raphael Schultz of Wells, MN, Richard James (Paula) Schultz of Wells, Rebecca Lynn Schultz of Hewitt, TX, and Ronald Alvin Schultz of Wells, MN; 28 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way due in April of 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Dana Kapke.