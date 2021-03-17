PROBATE – GORDON, LOIS ELAINE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-340

Order And Notice Of

Hearing On Petition

For Adjudication Of

Intestacy Determination Of Heirship And

Appointment Of

Personal Representative In Unsupervised

Administration And

Notice To Creditors

In RE: Estate of

Lois Elaine Gordon

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021 at 8:30 am, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Freeborn, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Kent W. Gordon whose address is 41 South End Close, London, UK, NW3 2RD as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a statement to close the estate and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court. SEE NOTICE OF REMOTE HEARING WITH INSTRUCTIONS.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: March 10, 2021

(COURT SEAL)

/s/Steven Schwab

Judge

Rebecca Mittag

Court Administrator

Jason J. Iacovino

P O Box 818

415 E. Main Street

Blooming Prairie MN 55917

Telephone Number:

507-583-6663

Attorney Registration Number:

0386770

Court File No.

24-PR-21-340

Notice of Remote

Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Lois Elaine Gordon, Deceased

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

April 28, 2021

Probate Hearing

8:30 AM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Ross L. Leuning, Freeborn County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

• Contact the court at 507-668-6014 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 674 1720

Passcode: 207191

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):

Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again

to speak.

1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-

8864

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Password:

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379

Passcode: 336806

If you need assistance joining your remote hearing, please call

• Twin Cities Metro (calling from area codes 612, 651, 763, or 952) or international: (651) 281-3219

• All other callers: (800) 657-

3611

Business Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:15 pm excluding court holidays

Dated: March 12, 2021

Rebecca S. Mittag

Freeborn County Court

Administrator

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th & 24th days of March, 2021