Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

Singers from Riverland Community College’s choir joined singers from around the state for a virtual choir project. A partnership of community college choirs from Riverland, Anoka-Ramsey, Fergus Falls, Minneapolis College, Normandale and North Hennepin made this recording to allow students to connect with each other while also creating and learning, according to a press release

What Riverland students produced can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RiverlandTheatreMusic.

The song “Love is Love is Love” was written by Minnesota composer Abbie Bettinis to honor all victims of hate crimes. It combines elements from The Beatles, ancient church chant, and words from Lin Manuel Miranda, composer of “Hamilton.” It is a perfect fit with the Riverland choir as this semester’s focus is on musical responses to adversity.

Any Riverland student is welcome to join the college choir. The choir rehearses in-person with safety protocols in place at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Austin campus.

The Riverland Music department continues to grow in size and scope, offering a variety of courses, performances, opportunities and concerts. Some students involved in Riverland Music ensembles intend to be music majors; however, participation is open to all students. Riverland’s ensembles give regular performances throughout the state and region and have appeared in Alice Tulley Hall (Lincoln Center) and Carnegie Hall.

