Robert W. Johnson, 89, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church, Hartland, MN. Pastor Steven Schwarz will officiate. Burial will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Robert Wilford Johnson, was born at home on December 30, 1931 to Willie C. and Alice (Lund) Johnson. He was baptized on March 4, 1932 at Badger Lutheran Church in Iowa and confirmed at Hartland Lutheran. Robert attended school in Freeborn, MN and graduated in 1949. Robert married Harriet Helland April 8, 1951 at West Freeborn Church.

Robert worked construction on Highway 13, milked shorthorn cattle on the Emrud farm in the early 1950’s and drove bus for Freeborn for 6 years. In 1959 Robert and Harriet purchased the Wittmer-Hoeg farm. Robert milked 50 Holstein cows and made a lifelong living on the farm until his retirement. Robert was picked “Outstanding Young Farmer in 1967”.

Robert was president of West Freeborn, served on the Freeborn County Co-op Board for 25 years, and served on Waterloo Board in Iowa. Robert was Vice President at First State Bank of Freeborn and he served as CEO at Ellendale Bank.

Robert is survived by children Nannette (Wayne) Hendrickson, Mark (Gail) Johnson and Candace (Steve) Sorensen; daughter-in-law Candy Johnson; grandchildren Amy (Kory) Newman, Matthew (Jenny) Hendrickson, Brent Hendrickson, Trent Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson and Kacey Johnson; great-grandchildren Alexa, Ashley and Alyvia Newman, Madison and Preston Hendrickson and Hope and Jacob Hendrickson; in-laws Robert and Wilma Pestorious, Jean Collins and Jane Crowe and many nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; parents, Willie and Alice Johnson; son, Neil Johnson; great granddaughter, Karissa Joy Hendrickson; brothers-in-law, Patrick Collins and Wesley Crowe; sister and brother-in-law, Blair and Lenore Forsyth and parents-in-law, Harry and Cannette Helland.

Blessed be his memory.