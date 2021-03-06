Robin Gudal: Join in pursuit to be kinder, gentler

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Are you a hypocrite like me? It is with a heavy heart I ask you this. There’s a song called: “Truth Be Told,” by Matthew West with wisdom for us (in part):

There’s a sign on the door, says, “Come as you are” but I doubt it. ‘Cause if we lived like it was true, every Sunday morning pew would be crowded. But didn’t you say the church should look more like a hospital, a safe place for the sick, the sinner and the scarred and the prodigals.

I think we all fail in life sometimes and in our attempt to follow his commands. It is so easy to advise “Turn the other cheek” (Matthew 5:39) until it is us having to turn the cheek. “The greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13) until love is smelly, messy and downright impossible. “Love as I have loved” (John 13:34) until we’ve been wounded, wronged, hurt … I don’t like looking in the mirror; it can be painful. YET (with all capitalized letters!) we are called to.

The last two words of that song’s verse (above) I purposely left off until now: Like me!

For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror. James 1:23a, NKJV

Test and evaluate yourselves to see whether you are in the faith and living your lives as (committed) believers. Examine yourselves (not me)! Or do you not recognize this about yourselves (by an ongoing experience) that Jesus Christ is in you. 2 Corinthians 13:5a, Amplified Bible

The first few words of Psalm 139:23, Amplified Bible says; Search me (thoroughly), O God, and know my heart.

Let me encourage you today after the rainstorm I’ve presented; Psalm 51:10-17, ESV. Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.

Would church pews be fuller, freedom from (unfair) judgement, captives set free … if but for me? May we love a little less restrained, forgive more quickly, act and react in kindness; be as the saying goes; “Jesus with skin on,” to a world who does not know him. Act in such a manner that you are living proof of a loving God. (unknown quote).

As I look in the mirror today, I desire to see a kinder, gentler, a loving truth bearer. Won’t you join me in this pursuit?

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.