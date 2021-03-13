Robin Gudal: Lay down your burdens at feet of Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I love music, it often speaks to my heart, one such song is: “Lay Down Your Burdens.”

Come out of sadness

A glad heart makes a cheerful face, but by sorrow of heart the spirit is crushed. (Proverbs 15:13 ESV)

From wherever you’ve been

Come broken-hearted

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. (Psalm 34:18 ESV)

Let rescue begin

He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me. (2 Samuel 22:18 *NIV)

Come find your mercy

David said to Gad, “I am in deep distress. Let us fall into the hands of the Lord, for his mercy is great. (2 Samuel 24:14)

Oh sinner come kneel

…for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:23*)

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t heal

Then your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing will quickly appear; then your righteousness will go before you, and the glory of the Lord will be your rear guard. (Isaiah 58:8*)

So lay down your burdens

Lay down your shame

Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours. (Isaiah 61:7*)

All who are broken

Lift up your face

I will lift up mine eyes unto the mountains: from whence shall my help come? (Psalm 121:1 ASV) Oh wanderer come home

All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one. (Romans 3:12*)

You’re not too far

I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, and no one shall snatch them out of my hand. (John 10:28 ASV)

So lay down your hurt

Lay down your heart

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16 ESV)

Come as you are

All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are likefilthy rags; we all shrivel up like a leaf, and like the wind our sins sweep us away. (Isaiah 64:6*)

There’s hope for the hopeless

And all those who’ve strayed

I have strayed like a lost sheep. (Psalm 119:176a*)

Come sit at the table

Come taste the grace

There’s rest for the weary

Rest that endures

But from everlasting to everlasting the LORD’s love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children’s children. (Psalm 103:17*)

Fall in his arms

All that my father gives me will come to me; and the one who comes to me I will most certainly not cast out [I will never, never reject anyone who follows me]. (John 6:37 AB)

There’s joy for the morning

At night we may cry, but when morning comes we will celebrate. (Psalm 30:5b CEV)

Be encouraged! Come unto Jesus!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.