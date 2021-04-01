Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America over the weekend hosted its annual Scouting for Food campaign, collecting the equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food for 24 separate food shelves throughout 15 counties in south-central Minnesota.

Almost 600 Scouts and Scouters from the Twin Valley Council delivered almost 80,000 post-it-notes to households asking for either food donations or cash donations for local food pantries. Scouts then went out the following weekend to pick up those donations. People could also go online and make a cash donation to the food shelf of their choice. Scouts collected almost 36,000 pounds of actual food and an additional $2,574 in cash donations. According to the Feed America website, a $1 cash donation is enough to purchase 12 pounds of food.

Food and cash donations together totaled just under 67,000 pounds of food for 24 food shelves.

Albert Lea Scouts collected 328 pounds of food, and Alden Scouts collected 380. Scouts in the Wells and Bricelyn areas collected 950 pounds of food and $20, for an equivalent of 1,190 pounds of food.

The Twin Valley Council serves 1,182 youth and 665 youth throughout 15 counties in south-central Minnesota and is headquartered in Mankato.