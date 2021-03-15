March 15, 2021

  • 30°
Heavy snow is leading to difficult travel conditions in the area. Image from Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

By Staff Reports

Published 9:43 am Monday, March 15, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be prepared for challenging driving conditions as heavy snow falls on the area.

The state transportation agency said drivers can expect to experience icy and snowy conditions. Vehicle crashes have been reported across southeast Minnesota this morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Freeborn County and the surrounding counties are in a winter storm warning as snowfall totals of 5 to 8 inches are expected.

The heaviest accumulations will be southwest of a line from Redwood Falls to Gaylord to Waseca.

MnDOT snowplows are out on the roads. You can see snowplow cams through the MnDOT road conditions map.

If you need to travel, people are advised to slow down, watch for snowplows and keep at least a 10-vehicle following distance. Turn on your headlights and make sure your gas tank is full.

