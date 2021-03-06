Southwest standout student

Luke Semple

Age: 12

Parents: Nick and Lisa Semple

Elementary school: Lakeview

Favorite teacher: Shawn Riebe: “He is nice, he never gets mad and always helps a student in need.”

Favorite author: Elly Berkovits Gross

Activities: Football, waterboy volunteer for Albert Lea High School football

Advice: Don’t be mean and be successful.

From Shawn Riebe: “Luke has really matured as a seventh-grade student this year. Luke is very capable as a learner and responsible in getting all of his work complete. Luke is consistent with attendance both in school and online. Luke enjoys conversations with both peers and adults and relates a number of unique topics.