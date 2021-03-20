St. Casimir’s students learn about moon with oreos

The students of the fourth- through sixth-grade science class at St. Casimir’s School in Wells recently created their own Oreo challenge — replicating the phases of the moon with the black and white cookies.

Using their research on the moon’s progression, the students eagerly set to work creating the eight lunar phases. This edible science project was not only delicious, it may have been the beginning steps to creating a whole new generation of astronomers. St. Casimir’s School provides a Christ-centered, Catholic elementary education for students in preschool through sixth grade.