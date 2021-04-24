24-PR-21-477
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Matter of Wilferd D. Thostenson a/k/a Wilfred D. Thostenson, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-21-477
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held via Zoom (see attached Notice of Remote Hearing), for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 4, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary L. Thostenson, whose address is 74664 325th St., Ellendale, MN, 56026 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
03/26/2021
Stephen R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David L. Einhaus
Einhaus, Mattison, Carver
& Haberman, P.A.
202 N. Cedar Avenue
Owatonna, MN, 55060
Attorney License No: 26190
Telephone: (507) 451-3580
FAX: (507) 451-3532
Email: einhaus@owatonnalawyers.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 10, 2021
