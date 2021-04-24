PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of Wilferd D. Thostenson a/k/a Wilfred D. Thostenson, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-21-477

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 4, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary L. Thostenson, whose address is 74664 325th St., Ellendale, MN, 56026 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

03/26/2021

Stephen R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Einhaus

Einhaus, Mattison, Carver

& Haberman, P.A.

202 N. Cedar Avenue

Owatonna, MN, 55060

Attorney License No: 26190

Telephone: (507) 451-3580

FAX: (507) 451-3532

Email: einhaus@owatonnalawyers.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 10, 2021

24-PR-21-477